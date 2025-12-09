Criminal Ben Gvir appears wearing a noose pin during death penalty hearing

AhlulBayt News Agency: A video published by Israeli activists on the platform “X” on Monday shows Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, along with several members of his far-right Otzma Yehudit party, wearing pins shaped like a noose during a session of the National Security Committee dedicated to discussing a draft law to execute Palestinian prisoners.

In the video, Ben Gvir said that the committee, headed by Zvika Fogel, is discussing the bill proposed by MK Limor Son Har-Melech of the same party. He adds, “This law is about the death penalty for terrorists, it’s a very significant step in Israel.” Referring to the noose pin on his clothes, he says, “We want either the noose, the guillotine, or the electric chair… death penalty for terrorists.”

Last November, the Israeli Knesset passed the bill in a preliminary reading. The legislation proposes the death penalty for those Israel claims carried out attacks resulting in the death of Israeli settlers. The bill was submitted by the extremist Otzma Yehudit party led by Ben Gvir.

At the time, Ben Gvir called on all coalition and opposition parties to vote unanimously for the bill, describing it as a “historic step.” The proposal mandates the death sentence for anyone who intentionally or through gross negligence causes the death of an Israeli citizen based on racist motives or hatred of Israel. It also prohibits reducing any final death sentence issued under this law.



/129