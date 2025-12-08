Electrical works progress at Al-Abbas Holy Shrine project (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Engineering Maintenance and Construction Department at the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine has started raising the electrical poles as part of the Grand Bab al-Qibla Courtyard Project.

Mr. Aqeel Issa Kadhem, a staff member of the Electrical Department, stated: “The department has begun dismantling the streetlights along the road leading to the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and relocating them to the opposite side, following the directives of the Engineering Projects Department at the holy shrine.”

He further explained: “These efforts are intended to complete the Grand Courtyard and Basement of Bab al-Qibla, which is regarded as one of the most significant and largest horizontal expansion projects at the holy shrine in Karbala.”

