Criminal Netanyahu rejects retirement even if pardoned in corruption trial

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that he would not retire from politics even if granted a presidential pardon in his ongoing corruption trial.

At a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in occupied al-Quds on Sunday, Netanyahu firmly rejected the notion of leaving political life.

When asked by a reporter whether he would step down if pardoned, Netanyahu simply answered: “No.”

Speaking of his political rivals, Netanyahu remarked: “They’re very concerned with my future. They want to make sure that — how shall I say this? — They’re concerned with my future.”

Netanyahu has repeatedly attempted to shorten or cancel his court hearings, claiming they interfere with his management of Israel’s two-year war on Gaza.

Last week, Netanyahu formally requested a pardon from Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

In a letter to Herzog, Netanyahu’s lawyers argued that frequent court appearances hinder his ability to govern, suggesting that a pardon would serve the regime’s interests.

Reports also indicate that Netanyahu appealed to US President Donald Trump for additional support in securing a pardon.

The request has divided public opinion, with many opposing a pardon unless Netanyahu admits guilt and withdraws from politics.

Some opposition politicians insist that any pardon must be conditional on Netanyahu’s retirement and acknowledgment of wrongdoing.

Others argue that Netanyahu should first call elections, scheduled for October 2026.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated he would support ending the trial if Netanyahu agreed to step aside “to pull Israel out of this chaos.”

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, was indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust after lengthy investigations.

His trial began in 2020, making him the first sitting Israeli prime minister to testify as a criminal defendant. He faces three separate corruption cases.

Additionally, Netanyahu faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for him and former war minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over atrocities in Gaza, where more than 70,000 civilians, mostly women and children, have been killed since October 2023.

