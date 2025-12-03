Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Conducts Detailed Grid Maintenance (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Department of Manufacturing Sacred Shrine Grids and Doors at the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine has carried out maintenance work on the grid of the shrine of Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

Mr. Nadhem Al-Gharabi, head of the department, stated: “Our staff performed maintenance on the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) according to a pre-prepared plan, designed to preserve the brilliance and elegance of the engravings and decorations on the noble shrine.”

He added: “The work involved cleaning all parts of the grid with special high-quality materials to ensure the shine and luster of its gold and silver sections are preserved without causing any damage.”

Al-Gharabi explained: “The department’s staff has extensive expertise in this field, enabling them to conduct cleaning and maintenance of the sacred shrine grids in a way that reflects the sanctity and status of the holy shrine.”

/129