Sheikh Sobhani: "Ghadir" A Great Capacity and Axis of Unity Among Islamic Schools of Thought

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojjat al‑Islam Dr. Mohammad‑Taqi Sobhani, President of the Scientific Association of Imamate and head of the Center for al‑Hadara in Lebanon, stated: “Ghadir possesses a vast capacity and serves as a central axis of unity among Islamic schools of thought. We must establish the discourse of Ghadir as the fundamental discourse of Islamic unity and rapprochement. This is possible; however, if the Islamic Ummah cannot initiate dialogue in a friendly, rational, ethical manner, while observing all principles of brotherhood, rapprochement will never be achieved.”He expressed gratitude to Hojjat al‑Islam Dr. Hamid Shahriari, Secretary‑General of the World Forum, describing him as a pioneering figure in intellectual and practical fields.



Dr. Sobhani noted that throughout modern history, great personalities—from the late Sayyid Abdul‑Hussein Sharaf al‑Din and Sheikh Mohammad‑Hussein Kashif al‑Ghita, to Martyr Murtaza Motahhari, Imam Khomeini, and the Supreme Leader—have all emphasized that Ghadir is a divine rope designed by God to foster convergence.



Dr. Sobhani added that despite repeated emphasis, there has been neither a comprehensive explanation nor sufficient cultural groundwork in Islamic society regarding Ghadir, and practical strategies have not yet been designed. He stressed that this initiative by the World Forum could mark a new beginning, opening vast horizons for the Islamic community, especially Shia and Sunni seminaries.



He explained that differences among humanity are natural and inevitable, as the Qur’an itself acknowledges. Yet prophets and divine leaders were sent to reduce divisions and guide them toward unity. He emphasized that shared projects, adherence to common principles, and commitment to Qur’anic teachings are essential for rapprochement. Even reason and human experience confirm that division leads away from truth and happiness.



The Lebanese scholar underlined that the Qur’an, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and the Prophetic tradition are shared foundations for unity. Among these, Ghadir stands out as a unique capacity that has not yet been fully utilized by the Muslim Ummah. He described Ghadir as an unparalleled gathering in history, convened by the Prophet at a critical moment, with representatives of all groups present.



Dr. Sobhani highlighted that the Prophet, aware of his imminent departure from this world, expressed his concern for the future of Islam during Ghadir. The Prophet’s main worry was the risk of division, a return to past values, and neglect of Qur’anic and Prophetic achievements. Importantly, all Islamic schools—Sunni and Shia alike—agree on the authenticity of the Ghadir event and its core elements, with no dispute among their scholars regarding its occurrence.



He concluded: “This meeting can mark the beginning of a major movement. We must establish Ghadir as the essential discourse of Islamic unity and rapprochement. If the Ummah cannot engage in dialogue with friendship, rationality, ethics, and brotherhood, rapprochement will never occur. God willing, this effort will continue.”



