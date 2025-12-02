Al-Kafeel Nurseries Group implements a campaign to plant +700 trees in Al-Hur District of Karbala (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The staff of the Al-Kafeel Nurseries Group, affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, have begun a campaign to plant more than 700 trees in the Al-Hur district of Karbala Governorate.

The group's deputy manager, Mr. Ali Hamza Salem, said that "the campaign included planting large outdoor trees of three varieties, characterised by heights reaching 4 meters and a thickness of no less than two inches."

He added that "the campaign covered several scattered areas of the district, including the military, energy, and internal security sectors, in addition to the roads leading to Imam Al-Hasan Al-Mujtaba Hospital (peace be upon him) and the shrine of Al-Hurr ibn Yazid Al-Riyahi (may Allah be pleased with him)."

Salem pointed out that "all the trees that were planted are suitable for the environmental conditions in Iraq."



