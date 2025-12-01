Extremist Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque Under Police Protection

AhlulBayt News Agency: Scores of extremist Jewish settlers stormed and desecrated the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem on Sunday morning, while strict restrictions were imposed on Muslim worshipers entering the holy site.

According to local sources, at least 174 settlers entered the Mosque through the Maghariba Gate in the morning and roamed its courtyards under heavy police protection.

During their presence at the Islamic holy site, the settlers listened to lectures from rabbis about the so‑called temple mount, and several of them performed Talmudic rituals and other provocative practices.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation police enforced movement and entry restrictions on Muslim worshipers at the Aqsa Mosque’s gates, preventing many from accessing the holy site.

/129