Drone Strike in Marib Eliminates al-Qaeda Emir Munir al-Ahdal

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior al-Qaeda leader was killed in Marib province, northeastern Yemen, in a drone strike that targeted a motorcycle in Wadi Obadiah, according to local sources.

The sources reported that the strike hit a motorcycle carrying Munir al-Ahdal, also known as “Abu al-Haija al-Hadidi,” killing him along with one of his companions.

They added that the movements of al-Qaeda members in the area were known to local authorities loyal to the coalition in Marib, noting that some members of the group had previously fought alongside coalition forces against Sana’a forces in several Yemeni provinces.

The sources suggested that the strike targeting Munir al-Ahdal was carried out by a US drone.

According to the sources, al-Ahdal was among the most prominent leaders of al-Qaeda, having served as the emir of the organization in Marib province and as its military commander in al-Bayda, Ibb, Shabwa, and Abyan. His death marks another significant blow to al-Qaeda’s field command structure in Yemen.

