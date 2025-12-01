Netanyahu formally requests Presidential pardon amid corruption trials

AhlulBayt News Agency: Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, has formally submitted a request for a pardon to Isaac Herzog regarding the corruption cases pending against him, the President’s Office announced on Sunday.

According to IRNA, Netanyahu is currently standing trial in three separate cases on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He has consistently denied all allegations and entered pleas of not guilty. The indictments were formally filed in 2019.

In a statement, Herzog’s office said: “The Office of the President is aware that this is an extraordinary request which carries with it significant legal and political implications. After receiving all relevant legal opinions, the president will responsibly and sincerely consider the request.”

The pardon appeal comes amid heightened international scrutiny of Netanyahu’s long-running legal battles.

Earlier this month, Herzog reportedly received a letter from Donald Trump urging him to grant Netanyahu a pardon. Netanyahu is also the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court over alleged war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

Trump had previously voiced support for such a pardon during an address to the Israeli parliament in October.

........................

End/ 257