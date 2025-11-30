Al‑Abbas Holy Shrine organizes mourning activities in Al‑Muthanna Governorate

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Scientific Complex of the Holy Quran at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine held a mourning assembly commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her), according to the third narration, in Al-Muthanna Governorate.

The council organised a Quranic institute in Al-Muthanna, affiliated with the complex, at the Ashab al-Kisa' Mosque (peace be upon them) in the Al-Khidr district of the governorate, for the students of the Quranic courses held by the complex.

The council began with a beautiful recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a lecture delivered by Sheikh Mohammed Al-Khafaji. He reviewed the oppression of Lady Fatima (peace be upon her) and aspects of her moral and social conduct. He also touched on the topic of neighbourly consideration and rights in Islam, highlighting the importance of emulating the Fatimi conduct in good dealings.

The council comes as part of a series of mourning and educational activities that the Holy Quran Institute in Al-Muthanna is keen to hold in various districts and sub-districts of the governorate; to spread the knowledge and virtues of the Ahl al-Bayt and to follow their blessed path.



/129