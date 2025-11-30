Israeli operation in Tubas enters 4th day, amid ongoing raids and arrests

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Saturday, the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued their large‑scale assault on Tubas province, raiding homes and abducting and assaulting dozens of residents.

Four days earlier, the Israeli army had launched a major operation in Tubas governorate, imposing a full siege and curfew on Wednesday, the first day, while carrying out raids, arrests, road closures, troop deployments, and widespread destruction.

Local sources reported on Saturday morning that Tubas City endured a harsh night as Israeli forces stormed dozens of homes, attacked residents, and kidnapped dozens of young men.

Some detainees were later released after being interrogated and assaulted by Israeli officers.

During the operation, Israeli forces seized several homes, converting them into military barracks and interrogation centers.

The IOF also caused extensive damage to roads and infrastructure during the campaign, which began last Wednesday.

/129