Mamusta Sanayi: Warning Against “British Shi’ism” and “American Sunnism” as Tools of Division

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Sunni Friday Imam of Sar-e-Pul Zahab city of Iran, Mamosta Malarshid Sana'i, stated that the perfection of the Islamic world lies in establishing unity in both its Qur’anic and practical sense among Muslims. He emphasized that unity is a profound concept, signifying cohesion against division, and must be one of the defining features of the Islamic world today.

He reminded that arrogant powers seeking to exploit the wealth of Islamic nations are doing everything possible to prevent genuine unity among Muslims. He stressed the need to return to authentic religious foundations to achieve unity in practice.

Sanayi noted that in recent years Muslims have witnessed firsthand the plots of arrogance and colonialism aimed at sowing division. He warned that to remain safe from such schemes, Muslims must realize unity in its true sense within society.

He explained that the enemy has created the notions of “British Shi’ism” and “American Sunnism” to divide Muslims. These two, he said, have become obstacles to unity—British Shi’ism distorts the image of Sunni brothers, while American Sunnism undermines Shi’a values. He urged Muslims to recognize this combined plot to avoid falling into the trap.

Finally, Sanayi highlighted Iran’s role, saying: “Today Iran is recognized as the standard bearer of unity in the Islamic world. It has overcome many plots and conspiracies of the enemy. My message to other Muslims is to join Iran in the cause of unity, because Islamic solidarity and cohesion can change global equations.”

