Fanatic Settlers Attack Shepherds and Property in Occupied Al-Quds and Ramallah

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Friday morning, a group of settlers attacked Palestinian shepherds in areas north of occupied Al-Quds, while others assaulted Palestinian property east of Ramallah.

Local sources reported that settlers targeted shepherds in the village of Mikhmas, northeast of occupied Al-Quds, forcing them to leave at gunpoint and threatening them not to return.

Settlers also attacked a commercial kiosk between the towns of Deir Jarir and Silwad, east of Ramallah, smashing its contents.

According to local sources, settlers infiltrated the area between the two towns, attacked a beverage kiosk, and destroyed its contents. Young men confronted them and forced them to flee.

On Thursday evening, settlers set fire inside Al-Falah Mosque in the Abu Zein area north of Bidya, west of Salfit. Parts of the mosque were burned before residents managed to extinguish the flames.

Local sources said settlers infiltrated the mosque’s surroundings and set fire to its interior facilities, continuing a pattern of repeated assaults on places of worship and Palestinian property in the area.

On November 13, settlers also set fire inside Hajja Hamida Mosque in Deir Istiya, in the Salfit governorate of the northern occupied West Bank, burning parts of the building, charring its walls, smashing its windows, and destroying Qur’an copies and prayer rugs.

In another incident on Thursday, settlers cut down olive and citrus trees belonging to farmer Abdel-Razzaq Khaled Mansour in the Wadi Qana area, northwest of Salfit.

Eyewitnesses reported that settlers stormed the agricultural area and attacked the trees as part of ongoing assaults targeting farmers’ lands in Wadi Qana, aiming to pressure them and prevent them from accessing their property.

Towns west of Salfit have witnessed an escalation in settler attacks, including burning property, assaulting farmers, and attempts to seize Palestinian land, all under the protection of Israeli forces.

Over the past 24 hours, settlers carried out numerous attacks across different areas of the West Bank, including establishing a new settlement outpost on the lands of Jama’in south of Nablus, along with bulldozing and uprooting trees in Ramallah.

