Hamas: Israeli Plan to Demolish Jenin Homes Is War Crime

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas declared on Friday that the Israeli occupation army’s announcement of its plan to demolish 24 newly built homes in the Jenin refugee camp amounts to a full-fledged war crime.

In its statement, Hamas described the move as a “dangerous escalation of the ethnic cleansing policy pursued by the occupation against our people, and part of its attempts to destroy the camp and enforce permanent displacement of its residents, in line with annexation schemes and efforts to alter the demographic reality in the West Bank.”

The Movement urged Arab nations, the international community, the United Nations, and all relevant parties to fulfill their legal and moral responsibilities in confronting the comprehensive aggression faced by Palestinians in the West Bank.

Hamas further emphasized the necessity of imposing deterrent sanctions on the “fascist occupation government” and called for urgent measures to protect Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza, who are enduring systematic and widespread genocide.

