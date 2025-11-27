Gaza Storm Leaves 288,000 Displaced Without Shelter

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ismail Al-Thawabteh, Director of the Government Media Office in Gaza, announced that the severe storm which struck the Gaza Strip on Tuesday caused heavy damage to nearly 22,000 tents housing displaced families, leaving more than 288,000 people exposed to harsh weather conditions.

In statements on Wednesday, Al-Thawabteh estimated the financial losses at about $3.5 million, noting that rainwater inundated large sections of the camps, making them unsuitable even as temporary shelters.

He explained that primitive sewage systems were badly damaged, school walkways used as shelters were flooded, and temporary water networks were disrupted, deepening the humanitarian crisis.

Al-Thawabteh further reported significant losses in the food sector, with large amounts of food spoiled and aid supplies destroyed. More than 10 mobile medical units were disabled, while essential medicines and supplies were lost due to difficulties in reaching waterlogged areas.

The situation worsened as unstable weather persisted from Monday evening through Tuesday evening, with continuous rainfall increasing the suffering of displaced families living in tents.

Footage from across Gaza showed dozens of tents submerged, with mattresses and clothes soaked, forcing families to search for dry spaces to escape the cold. Rainwater also entered parts of the operating theater at the Kuwaiti Field Hospital in Khan Yunis, while water accumulation on roads disrupted pedestrian and cart movement.

