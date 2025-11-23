Mourning Processions Arrive in Karbala for Lady Fatima Martyrdom Anniversary (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The holy city of Karbala welcomed mourning processions from different provinces of Iraq to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her), according to the third narration, in coordination with the Department of Hussayni Rituals, Processions, and Bodies.

Mr. Hussein Aref Karim, a staff member of the department, said: “The Rituals Department began preparations early by creating a comprehensive organizational plan, including a timeline and spatial schedule to regulate the movement of processions, ensuring smooth rituals and avoiding any disruption to the flow of visitors.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Hassan Al-Khafaji, caretaker of the Qamar Bani Hashim Association, stated: “The processions offered condolences at the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them) on the martyrdom anniversary of as-Siddiqah al-Kubra (peace be upon her).”

He added: “The mourning processions value the efforts of the Department of Hussayni Rituals and Processions in facilitating organizational measures and providing suitable conditions for the ceremonies.”

/129