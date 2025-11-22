Ayatollah Golpaygani: Prophet Muhammad Honored with Great Moral Character

AhlulBayt News Agency: Seyyed Mohammad Baqer Golpaygani, son of the late Grand Ayatollah Golpaygani (RA), stated: “The Almighty God says in verse 68 of Surah al-Qalam: ‘And indeed, you are of a great moral character.’ This honor was granted by God to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).”

He explained that a review of Islamic history shows that whenever the Prophet faced enemies, he responded with noble conduct. Golpaygani noted: “It is remarkable that much of Islam spread through good character.”

The Shi’a scholar emphasized: “The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) excelled in all virtuous qualities. God described him as possessing great character. At the same time, in battles and campaigns, he entered with courage, firmness, authority, and strength, defeating his enemies.”

He added: “God divided intellect into one hundred parts, giving ninety-nine to the Prophet and one part to all other people. Therefore, by following the Prophet’s noble character, we must treat opponents with kindness and friendliness so that the wrongdoer feels ashamed of his actions.”

In conclusion, Golpaygani stressed: “The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), due to his ‘great moral character’ (Surah al-Qalam, verse 4) and being ‘a mercy to the worlds’ (Surah al-Anbiya, verse 107), is the model of moral virtues for all humanity across all times. As the most complete role model of true humanity, he was compassionate, sincere, and kind toward all people. Through his noble ethics and gracious conduct, he was able during 23 years of prophethood to guide many misguided hearts to Islam.”

