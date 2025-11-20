Kafeel Museum Unveils Rare Kerman Carpet on Islamic Art Day

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Kafeel Museum of Rare Manuscripts and Antiquities, affiliated with the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, unveiled a rare Kerman carpet, handwoven with precision from cotton and wool threads, in celebration of the International Day of Islamic Art.

The carpet is regarded as one of the museum’s most distinguished artefacts, classified among luxurious textiles preserved under controlled conditions of temperature and humidity to maintain its original colours and texture for the longest possible time.

This piece belongs to the (Kerman Lore) type, one of the most significant traditional styles of carpet production in the city of Kerman. It is characterized by intricate floral and geometric designs that showcase the artisans’ skill in combining artistic precision with colour harmony. The carpet measures 154 × 259 cm.

Dr. Shawqi Al-Moussawi, assistant head of the museum department, stated: “On the International Day of Islamic Arts, the Kafeel Museum reaffirms its pride in cultural heritage, which represents one of the pillars of human civilisation, with profound spiritual and aesthetic meaning and a rich history in art, thought, and philosophy.”

He added: “Islamic arts constitute a comprehensive knowledge system, expressed through architecture, decoration, and applied arts.”

Al-Moussawi continued: “The museum underscores the importance of Islamic arts as a collective memory preserving cultural identity, and as a scientific resource used in academic studies of history, archaeology, heritage preservation, and museum sciences.”

