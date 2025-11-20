Spokesperson of Iraq’s Sunni Dar al-Ifta Calls for Unified Islamic Legal Framework to Strengthen Ummah

AhlulBayt News Agency: Spokesperson of Iraq’s Sunni Dar al-Ifta, Sheikh Al-Bayati, explained that the Islamic Ummah is built upon shared foundations—one religion, one book, and one prophet. He said that if these principles are properly understood and upheld, they can transform the Ummah into a unified body with common goals, beliefs, leadership, and legal systems.

He cited the Qur’anic verse: “Indeed, this religion of yours is one religion, and I am your Lord, so worship Me.” (Surah Al-Anbiya, 92). He emphasized that every human being was created for the divine purpose of worshiping God. Referring to the verse “I did not create jinn and mankind except to worship Me,” he said that success in this life and the hereafter depends on recognizing and striving toward this purpose. Al-Bayati warned that division has weakened cooperation among Muslims and urged the removal of atheistic and deviant ideologies to restore unity.

He criticized the influence of Western secularism, saying it has led some to rebel against religion and wage ideological war on Islam. He noted that Muslims are increasingly aware of the corrupting effects of Western civilization and are rediscovering the value of their faith. “Without commitment to divine belief and commandments, there is no true happiness,” he said.

Al-Bayati stressed the importance of unified leadership across different regions and sects. He cited Qur’anic guidance: “O you who believe! Obey Allah and obey the Messenger and those in authority among you…” (Surah An-Nisa, 59), warning against deviating from the path of the believers (Surah An-Nisa, 115). He also referenced the command to follow the Prophet’s instructions and avoid what he forbade (Surah Al-Hashr, 7).

He argued that fragmented legal systems have deepened disunity, creating rifts between leaders and their people. “As long as Islamic laws are not unified, efforts toward unity will fail,” he said. “No one has the right to impose non-Islamic laws on a Muslim society. Only God has the authority to legislate,” he added, citing Surah Al-Ahzab, 36.

Al-Bayati called for a single Islamic legal framework, asserting that diverse laws hinder unity and affect people’s understanding and behavior. “Unified legislation leads to unified communities,” he said. He highlighted the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) teachings on brotherhood, cooperation, justice, and respect for dignity and property. “The sanctity of life, honor, and unity among believers must be upheld,” he said.

He also emphasized personal ethics such as truthfulness, forgiveness, and kindness—core traits of the Prophet’s character that Muslims must emulate. Al-Bayati concluded by stressing the importance of holding firmly to the divine rope as protection against destruction and evil. “Unity between Shia and Sunni Muslims can only be achieved through adherence to the Qur’an, the Prophet’s teachings, and legislation based on both,” he said. “This is a noble and vital goal for the Ummah.”

