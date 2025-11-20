  1. Home
Israeli Strikes on Gaza Kill 279 Since Ceasefire

20 November 2025 - 09:32
Source: Al-Jazeera
Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 10 have killed 279 and wounded 652, violating the ceasefire. The US is seeking to place Gaza under international management and disarm Palestinian resistance. Israel continues to breach agreements in both Gaza and Lebanon, striking southern Lebanon daily.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed 279 people and injured 652 since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, according to the government media office in the Strip.

The United States is attempting to transfer the management of Gaza to an international body and disarm the Palestinian resistance, while the Zionist regime has once again demonstrated its disregard for treaties and agreements.

The occupying Israeli regime has not only violated the ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian Resistance Movement in Gaza but also the ceasefire with Lebanon, continuing to strike southern regions of the country on a daily basis.

