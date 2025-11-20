Israeli Airstrike on Lebanon's Ain al-Hilweh Camp Kills 22

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli regime airstrike on the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp near Sidon resulted in the martyrdom of at least 22 people and left dozens injured, intensifying tensions and sparking criticism over Lebanon’s political and military inaction.

The strike targeted Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp, which shelters tens of thousands of civilians, raising fears of a wider escalation as cross-border attacks by the Zionist regime continue to increase. Lebanon’s government has come under growing criticism for failing to respond effectively to repeated assaults in the south. Officials now say they plan to file a complaint with the U.N. Security Council, though similar efforts in the past have yielded little impact.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry confirmed that the strike hit an area near the Khaled bin Walid Mosque, causing 22 deaths and injuring many others. Local reports indicated that a drone targeted a vehicle inside the camp, possibly as part of an assassination attempt.

