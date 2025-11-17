Grid Manufacturing Department begins work of producing a door for shrine of Imams al-Kadhem and al-Jawad

AhlulBayt News Agency: The department of manufacturing the holy shrines' windows and doors at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has begun the work of manufacturing a new door for the shrine of the Imams Al-Kadhem and Al-Jawad (peace be upon them).

The head of the department, Mr. Nadhem Al-Gharabi, said: "The department's staff have begun working on the new Abbas (peace be upon him) door made of pure gold for the shrine of the Imams al-Kadhem and al-Jawad (peace be upon them)," confirming that "the work continues with high precision to ensure the production of an artistic masterpiece worthy of the sanctity and spirituality of the place."

For his part, the head of the carpentry division, Mr. Samir Hassan Lotfi, explained that "the work included the completion of the wooden door frame and its installation according to measurements of 298 cm in length, 206 cm in width, and 20 cm in thickness," indicating that "the frame consists of a main frame and two symmetrical leaves."

In the same context, the head of the engraving division; Mr. Karrar Ali Karim, confirmed that "the door's facade will be adorned with gold and decorated with intricate plant motifs, including 20 inscriptions and 10 bands, in addition to a complete gold frame and a central column that separates the two leaves."



