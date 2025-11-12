Australia: Bendigo’s first mosque nears opening after decade of resilience and unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: On a bushland plot on the industrial edge of Bendigo, a minaret now rises from the front of a mosque. With no fences surrounding it, the site of the city’s first mosque is clearly visible from nearby roads.

This visibility is intentional. Sameer Syed, a founding member of the Bendigo Islamic Community Centre, says the goal was to create an “open mosque.”

“We wanted something very welcoming, very open, very visible,” he explained. “We want people to feel the same way—just drop in, have a coffee.”

The centre’s spokesperson, Aisha Neelam, added with a smile, “People can come meet a Muslim.”

Over a decade ago, the plan to build a mosque in Bendigo sparked fierce opposition and drew international attention, becoming a rallying point for far-right extremists, many from outside the city.

A mock beheading staged by United Patriots Front leader Blair Cottrell and two others outside the council chambers led to Victoria’s first racial vilification conviction. A 2016 high court challenge to block the mosque failed.

Syed credits the shift in public sentiment to grassroots efforts like the “Believe in Bendigo” campaign and outreach by Muslim leaders, though a few protesters still appear.

Now, ten years later, the centre is preparing to open its first completed building in the coming weeks, while the mosque itself remains under construction.

Neelam, a Bendigo resident of nearly 20 years, says the community has chosen to view the hostility of 2015 as “not even a blip in our whole story.”

“The real highlight is the people who helped build the mosque and the unity it fostered, not the division,” she said.

“It led to meaningful dialogue, mutual respect, and countless new connections.”

In response to the tensions, faith leaders formed the Bendigo Interfaith Council to promote understanding across communities.

Anthony Radford, a founding member of Believe in Bendigo, said the group worked to understand the values of those who opposed the mosque.

“They were mostly young tradesmen and working-class people,” he said. “So we tailored our message to those values and made the effort to reach out and share the real story.”

Neelam said the Muslim community took it as a “wake-up call” and began hosting workplace workshops to increase visibility.

“It’s not just about Islam,” she said. “It’s really about multiculturalism and learning to accept others.”

Syed, now the centre’s vice-president, said he expects the new site to continue hosting workshops, including for school groups.

“We need to normalize the Muslim community,” he said. “We’re everywhere.”

Construction began in 2019 but was delayed due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

The centre has received over $1 million in grants, but most of the funding came from donations, with fundraisers held in Melbourne, Sydney, and Ballarat.

“There’s been a lot of community spirit behind this,” Neelam said. “A lot of love, a lot of heart.”

For two decades, the Muslim community used a small student room at La Trobe University for prayers and rented community halls for Ramadan events.

Syed said the first completed building—a multipurpose space—will host Friday prayers and activities once an occupancy permit is granted. A formal opening is planned for early next year.

Once finished, the mosque will accommodate around 375 worshippers and include a sports and community centre and an outdoor courtyard.

“Our vision has always been that this mosque is not just for Muslims—it’s for Bendigo,” Syed said.

