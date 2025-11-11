Al-Azhar Opens 70 New Quran Memorization Branches Across Egypt

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Azhar Grand Mosque has announced the opening of 70 new branches of the Al-Azhar Quran Memorization Institute across various cities in Egypt.

These branches were launched to enhance religious education and Quran memorization, following the success of the international online platform for distance learning. The initiative aims to meet the needs of those seeking in-person education in underserved areas, according to Al-Mu’shir.

The campaign’s goal is to make Quran memorization and religious education more accessible to people in these regions.

The institute stated that the expansion aligns with the directives of Al-Azhar’s Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, who places strong emphasis on developing Quranic education throughout Egypt.

Al-Azhar official Abdul Munim Fouad described the new branches as a means to connect more cities with Al-Azhar’s balanced and moderate religious approach.

He emphasized that the institute seeks to offer high-quality educational services free from extremist ideologies, aiming to safeguard youth and children through Quranic learning.

Hani Awdah, custodian of Al-Azhar Mosque, affirmed that the educational programs in the new branches will adhere to the same standards of quality and precision upheld by the main institute at Al-Azhar Grand Mosque.

He added that the expansion will provide broader opportunities for thousands of individuals who aspire to memorize the Quran and deepen their understanding of both religious and secular knowledge.

