Iranian woman at heart of Toyota technology: From Sharif University to building “four-wheeled computers”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leila Sharifian, an Iranian woman and Technical Manager at Toyota Japan, now leads the “Software-Defined Vehicle” project—a pioneering initiative aimed at turning cars into intelligent, mobile computers.

Leila Sharifian, an Iranian woman, began her academic journey at Amirkabir University and Sharif University, and later, after being accepted to ETH Zurich, entered one of the most complex fields of engineering. While maintaining her interest in mechanics—from diesel engines to electric batteries and now connected technologies—she has advanced her professional career at Toyota.

Sharifian, who now works in the Connected Technologies division, speaks about her recent transfer from the Powertrain department to this new field:

"This area is a combination of technology and understanding the future needs of customers. I’m new to this field, but I have a great enthusiasm for learning."

Over her 13-year career at Toyota, she has kept pace with technological changes, advancing from Senior Engineer to Group Manager and then Technical Manager. Sharifian says, "Every few years I sought a new adventure, and fortunately, Toyota provided me with that opportunity."

However, this path has not been easy for an Iranian woman in a male-dominated industry. Sharifian says, “From the very day I made an unconventional decision, I was questioned. Many times in meetings, I was initially ignored—until they realized I was the project manager.”

She strives to encourage girls to enter engineering fields. “When girls ask if they can succeed in math, I say: why not? We need to recognize stereotypes and support each other.”

Emphasizing her Iranian identity, Sharifian praises the boldness of young girls in Iran: “Sometimes I feel they should be teaching me. It’s precisely these daring paths that change culture.”

She advises Iranian girls to identify mental barriers, stay committed to their chosen fields, learn international languages, and take professional networking seriously. “Success is a combination of effort, self-confidence, ignoring discouraging opinions, and a bit of luck.”

In conclusion, Sharifian stresses: “When you face difficult situations, don’t be afraid to seek help. This is one of the most important lessons I’ve learned in life.”



/129