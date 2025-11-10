Gaza death toll climbs to 69,176 martyrs

AhlulBayt News Agency: The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 69,176 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Sunday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 170,690 people.

In its daily report, the ministry said that hospitals received the bodies of seven Palestinians, including one newly killed and six who were recovered from under the rubble, in addition to five wounded people.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 242 Palestinians have been killed, 619 others injured, and the bodies of 528 martyrs have been recovered.



