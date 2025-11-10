Hamas Hands Over Body of Israeli Officer Hadar Goldin

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday evening, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) received the body of Israeli officer Hadar Goldin in the Gaza Strip, handed over by the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

The Israeli military confirmed that the Red Cross had taken possession of the body of one of its soldiers in southern Gaza. In a statement, the army said: “The Red Cross has received the body of a captive in southern Gaza, and it is currently being transferred to one of our units inside the Strip.”

Earlier in the day, the al-Qassam Brigades announced that they would hand over the body of Hadar Goldin at 2:00 p.m. Gaza time. Their fighters had reportedly located his remains the previous day inside a tunnel route in the “Yibna” camp in Rafah.

Goldin was captured by a Qassam unit during fierce ground clashes. Despite repeated efforts by the Israeli military and intelligence agencies over the years, his body had not been found or recovered until now.

