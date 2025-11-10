  1. Home
Hamas Hands Over Body of Israeli Officer Hadar Goldin

10 November 2025 - 08:43
The Red Cross received the body of Israeli officer Hadar Goldin in Gaza, handed over by Hamas’s military wing. Goldin had been captured years ago during ground clashes, and his remains were recently found in a tunnel in Rafah. Israeli efforts to locate him had failed until now.

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday evening, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) received the body of Israeli officer Hadar Goldin in the Gaza Strip, handed over by the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

The Israeli military confirmed that the Red Cross had taken possession of the body of one of its soldiers in southern Gaza. In a statement, the army said: “The Red Cross has received the body of a captive in southern Gaza, and it is currently being transferred to one of our units inside the Strip.”

Earlier in the day, the al-Qassam Brigades announced that they would hand over the body of Hadar Goldin at 2:00 p.m. Gaza time. Their fighters had reportedly located his remains the previous day inside a tunnel route in the “Yibna” camp in Rafah.

Goldin was captured by a Qassam unit during fierce ground clashes. Despite repeated efforts by the Israeli military and intelligence agencies over the years, his body had not been found or recovered until now.

