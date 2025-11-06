Al-Abbas Shrine conducts maintenance work on grids of Imamain Al-Kadhmain's shrine (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Department of Manufacturing Holy Shrine's Grids and Doors at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has completed maintenance work on the grid of the shrine of Imams al-Kadhem and al-Jawad (peace be upon them).

Mr. Nadhem Al-Gharabi, head of the department, stated that the maintenance was carried out according to a pre-established plan aimed at restoring the brilliance of the shrine’s engravings and decorations.

He explained that the process involved a detailed cleaning of the grid using premium materials to preserve the shine of its golden and silver components, highlighting the staff’s expertise in systematic and precise cleaning procedures for holy shrine grids.

The Kadhemiyah Holy Shrine expressed its heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine for its dedicated and blessed efforts in serving Iraq’s sacred sites.

