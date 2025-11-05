Trump’s statements serious threat to int’l peace, security: Iran envoy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani has warned that US President Donald Trump’s statements on Washington’s nuclear activities are against international law and pose a serious threat to peace and security.

Iravani’s full letter to Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and President of the Security Council United Nations Michael Imran Kanu is as follows:

Upon instructions from my Government, I am writing to draw your attention and that of the members of the Security Council to extremely alarming statements by the President of the United States of America, which pose a serious threat to international peace and security and represent a flagrant violation of the United States' obligations under international law. On 29 October 2025, the President of the United States publicly announced on social media that he had instructed the U.S. Department of War to "start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis" with other nuclear powers, declaring that "the process will begin immediately." Subsequently, on 31 October 2025, during an interview with CBS's 60 Minutes, he stated that the United States possesses "enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times."

These reckless statements and nuclear rhetoric, made by the Head of a nuclear-weapon State, constitute an explicit threat to use nuclear weapons and a clear declaration of intent to resume nuclear testing. They represent a flagrant violation of the United States' legally binding obligations under Article VI of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) to pursue effective measures toward nuclear disarmament and stand in direct contradiction to the object and purpose of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), to which the United States is a signatory, as well as its commitment to the moratorium on nuclear testing. Furthermore, these statements are especially egregious given that the United States is one of the three depositary Governments of the NPT, and thus bears a special legal and moral responsibility to uphold and preserve the integrity of that Treaty. Rather than fulfilling its responsibilities, the United States President is openly glorifying nuclear weapons and threatening catastrophic destruction-rhetoric that dangerously undermines decades of collective international efforts toward nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, risks igniting a new nuclear arms race, and dangerously lowers the threshold for nuclear confrontation.

Equally alarming are these statements, made at a time when the United States is deliberately spreading falsehoods and disinformation to mislead the international community by falsely portraying Iran's entirely peaceful nuclear program as a threat to international peace and security. The unlawful act of aggression committed by the United States on 24 June 2025-through the deliberate aerial bombardment of Iran's peaceful and IAEA-safeguarded nuclear facilities, belonging to a non-nuclear-weapon State Party to the NPT-constitutes a flagrant breach of international law, the UN Charter, and a grave assault on the very foundations of the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime.

In view of the gravity of this situation, the Islamic Republic of Iran respectfully requests the Secretary-General, acting under Article 99 of the Charter, to bring this matter urgently before the Security Council and assess its implications for the global nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation regime. Iran further urges the Security Council to address these alarming developments in fulfillment of its primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.

I would be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as an official document of the Security Council.

