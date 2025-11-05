Criminal Dick Cheney, Former U.S. Vice President and Iraq War Advocate, Dies at 84

AhlulBayt News Agency: Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, a central figure in the 2003 Iraq invasion, passed away on Monday at the age of 84 due to complications from pneumonia and longstanding heart and vascular conditions, according to a family statement released Tuesday.

Cheney’s passing marks the end of an era for one of the most influential and divisive figures in American politics. His dominant role in shaping the U.S. presidency after the 9/11 attacks continues to influence discussions on American military power, foreign intervention, and political responsibility.

From 2001 to 2009, Cheney served as vice president under President George W. Bush, exercising extraordinary influence for someone in his position. He played a behind-the-scenes role in crafting the administration’s foreign and national security strategies in the wake of 9/11.

In their statement on Tuesday, Cheney’s family attributed his death to pneumonia and chronic heart ailments that had troubled him for years. He had survived several heart attacks and underwent a heart transplant in 2012.

Cheney was a leading proponent of the 2003 Iraq War, asserting that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction and ties to al-Qaeda—claims that were later proven unfounded.

Despite the lack of evidence, Cheney continued to defend the war, arguing that the decision was justified based on the intelligence available at the time.

