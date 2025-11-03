Body of Top Israeli Commander Found in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army has suffered another significant blow following the discovery of the body of Asaf Hamami, commander of the Southern Brigade in the Gaza Division.

Hamami was captured by Hamas fighters on October 7, 2023, in what has been labeled one of the gravest security and military failures in Israel’s defense establishment since the onset of the war.

According to media reports, Hamami’s body—making him the highest-ranking Israeli officer held in Gaza—was found alongside the remains of two other Israeli soldiers east of Khan Younis.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the area where the bodies were located had been inaccessible to Israeli forces for an entire year, prompting fierce criticism of both military and political leaders in Tel Aviv.

In a related development, Hebrew-language media stated that an Egyptian delegation, Red Cross representatives, and Hamas members participated in the search for the bodies in Gaza’s Shujaiya neighborhood. Commentators described the scene as an unprecedented humiliation for an army that has lost control over even the fate of its own fallen soldiers.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought to downplay the incident, accusing Hamas of attempting to “deceive Israel and the world.” However, analysts noted that his remarks failed to conceal the deepening confusion and declining morale within Israeli institutions.

Meanwhile, Hamas announced that it had returned the sixteenth body out of 28 Israeli captives killed and still held in Gaza. The group added that the extensive destruction caused by the war has made it extremely difficult to locate the remaining bodies.

