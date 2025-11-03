Hamas Rejects U.S. Aid Truck Allegations as Fabricated

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has issued a strong condemnation of recent allegations by U.S. Central Command, which claimed that its fighters looted a humanitarian aid truck in Gaza. The group described the accusations as “false and fabricated,” asserting that the footage cited by U.S. officials was staged to justify further restrictions on humanitarian aid.

The controversy highlights escalating tensions between the United States and Palestinian factions regarding the portrayal of humanitarian access and responsibility. With aid supplies dwindling and infrastructure collapsing, such accusations risk deepening mistrust and obstructing relief efforts in Gaza.

In an official statement, Hamas called the claims “baseless and politically motivated,” arguing that they are being used to justify the already limited flow of aid to Gaza’s civilian population.

The group further stated that Washington is exploiting the incident to intensify the blockade and apply pressure aimed at disarming the Palestinian resistance.

Political analysts interpret the U.S. narrative as part of a broader strategy to delegitimize Hamas and facilitate its disarmament. They suggest that these claims are timed to align with diplomatic efforts to reshape Gaza’s post-war governance and weaken armed factions under the pretext of humanitarian regulation.

/129