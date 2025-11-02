Shia cleric: US Hostility Rooted in Global Hegemony

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Friday Prayer Leader of Bijar city of Iran emphasized that hostility toward the Islamic Republic is not driven by its specific policies, but rather stems from the structural dominance embedded in the global system.

Sheikh Khorshidi explained that any nation striving for independent decision-making or challenging U.S. interests is met with aggressive retaliation from Washington. He stated, “The Islamic Revolution dismantled a key pillar of the regional order preferred by the United States and introduced a new model of independence and resistance—one that America views as an existential threat.”

He stressed that the United States cannot tolerate the sovereignty of nations that operate outside its sphere of influence. “This behavior is not unique to Iran,” he said, “but reflects a broader pattern among global hegemons who react with hostility toward independent actors.”

Drawing on the experiences of other nations, Khorshidi added, “Any country that distances itself from dependence on dominant powers faces pressure and threats. Therefore, U.S. hostility toward Iran should be understood within the context of global hegemonic structures, not as a response to Iran’s specific actions.”

In conclusion, he highlighted the importance of educating younger generations. “Explaining the historical and structural roots of this confrontation is essential for enhancing political awareness and safeguarding national independence,” he said.

