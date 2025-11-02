Gallant accuses former MAG of lying over Sde Teiman probe

AhlulBayt News Agency: Former “Israeli” War Minister Yoav Gallant alleged on Friday that the former top legal officer of the “Israeli” occupation forces, Military Advocate General (MAG) Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, misled the public regarding the investigation into a leaked video from the “Sde Teiman” detention base earlier this year.

Gallant stated on X that he had immediately ordered a swift investigation following the video leak, aiming to identify and prosecute the individual responsible.

He further explained that he had summoned the MAG to his office to question the delay in the investigation. According to Gallant, Tomer-Yerushalmi falsely claimed that the probe was taking time because “dozens of people had access to the video.”

He criticized her resignation letter as insincere, saying it demonstrated her failure to grasp the seriousness of her misconduct.

Gallant emphasized that the law must be strictly enforced against anyone who undermines the “Israeli” military—especially those entrusted with upholding legal and ethical standards within the army.

These remarks followed Tomer-Yerushalmi’s resignation from her role as MAG, which came roughly an hour after War Minister Yisrael Katz attempted to dismiss her.

In her resignation letter, Tomer-Yerushalmi admitted to authorizing the release of evidence to the media to counter what she described as false narratives targeting military law enforcement. She accepted full responsibility and announced her decision to step down.

Later on Friday, the “Israeli” army confirmed that Minister Katz and Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir had agreed that Zamir would prepare a list of candidates to replace the outgoing MAG.

