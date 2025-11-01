Socotra Families Struggle as UAE Firm Raises Gas Prices

AhlulBayt News Agency: The UAE-based company “Eastern Triangle” has introduced a new price hike on household gas in Yemen’s Socotra archipelago, raising the cost of a single gas cylinder to 50,000 Yemeni Riyals (YR)—an amount roughly equal to the average monthly salary of a local employee.

This decision has triggered widespread public outrage and discontent among the island’s residents.

Local activists in Socotra reported that the abrupt price increase has placed a heavy burden on many families, making it difficult for them to meet their basic cooking fuel needs, especially in the absence of any governmental oversight on pricing.

The price surge poses a serious environmental risk, as the unaffordability of gas may push residents to resort to illegal logging of Socotra’s rare and endemic trees. Such actions could endanger the island’s globally recognized biodiversity and ecological heritage.

In response, residents are calling on the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and the Presidential Leadership Council to intervene and halt the violations committed by the Emirati company, which currently controls all essential services on the island.

