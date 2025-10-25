Thousands of Palestinians Defy Israeli Restrictions to Pray at Aqsa

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tens of thousands of Palestinians gathered at the Aqsa Mosque to perform Friday prayers, defying strict Israeli restrictions that aimed to limit worshipers’ access to the holy site.

Israeli police forces increased their presence throughout Jerusalem’s Old City, especially near the Asbat and Damascus Gates, where they erected multiple checkpoints, stopped young men, checked their IDs, and barred some from entering.

These actions occurred amid ongoing popular and religious appeals urging Palestinians to maintain a strong and continuous presence at the Aqsa Mosque, particularly on Fridays, to defend the sacred site from Israeli settler and government plans.

The calls stressed the significance of mass attendance in the courtyards of Aqsa Mosque as a reaffirmation of Muslims’ historical and religious rights, and as a rejection of Israeli efforts to divide or Judaize the holy city.

