Israeli analyst: Israel did not win war with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: A former Israeli official stated that another war with Iran would result in a strategic loss for Israel, and the regime should support renewed agreements between the U.S., Europe, and Iran.

Following recent developments and analyses by former Israeli intelligence officials, Israel’s inability to confront the Islamic Republic of Iran and Tel Aviv’s destabilizing role in West Asia has once again become evident.

In this regard, Dany Citrinovich, former head of the Iran desk in the Israeli army, acknowledged in an article for the Atlantic Council that the recent war with Iran not only failed to deliver a strategic victory for Israel but also strengthened Iran’s position.

Citrinovich added that Israel is now facing a reality showing that its military strategies have not only been ineffective but have also contributed to strengthening Iran’s defensive and missile capabilities. The reconstruction of Iran’s missile and air defense capacities after the war serves as evidence of Tel Aviv’s failure.

The former Israeli official stated that, on the other hand, by pressuring the U.S. and the European Troika to impose unacceptable conditions on Iran, Tel Aviv has effectively blocked the diplomatic path and paved the way for further tensions in the region, while the lack of an agreement increases the risk of a protracted war.

Dany Citrinovich added that Israeli analysts have now concluded that continuing the path of confrontation will not only fail to bring about the collapse of the Islamic Republic but will also strengthen internal cohesion and nationalism in Iran. This reality challenges Tel Aviv’s previous assumptions and demonstrates that Israeli officials lack an accurate understanding of Iran’s political and social structure.

The former head of the Iran desk in the Israeli army concluded by emphasizing that Israel must accept that the only viable path with Iran is an agreement that preserves Tehran’s legitimate rights while ensuring international oversight, as continuing a bellicose approach will yield no results.



