Two Marches, Two Rallies Held in Sana’a, Mark Two Years Since “Al-Aqsa Flood” Operation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Mobilization Department in Bilad al-Rus District of Sana’a Governorate organized two marches and two rallies in the sub-districts of Awlad Ahsan and Al-Sharqi to mark the second anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Participants in the events — including District Director Saleh Naji and the district’s Mobilization Chief Ahmed Al-Yasani — chanted slogans declaring full readiness to confront any escalation by the Israeli and American enemies and their regional allies.

The demonstrators waved the Yemeni and Palestinian flags, carrying banners symbolizing the unity of the Yemeni people with the Palestinian cause and their shared struggle alongside the resistance in Gaza — a struggle that, after two years, has culminated in what they described as a decisive victory.

A joint statement issued during the marches and rallies reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering stance in support of the Palestinian people and the fighters in Gaza.

It praised the victory achieved by the Palestinian resistance during Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, stressing that the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Muhammad Abdulkarim Al-Ghamari, Chief of the General Staff, and all those who fell in the line of jihad, will only strengthen the Yemeni people’s resolve in facing the Israeli enemy.

The statement also commended the steadfast position of Yemen’s revolutionary leadership and its people in standing firmly with the Palestinian cause and its courageous resistance movement.

It concluded by asserting that the Yemeni people are closely monitoring developments and remain fully prepared for any confrontation or escalation by the Israeli or American enemy, in defense of the Palestinian people and the fighters in Gaza.



