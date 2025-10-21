UN Urges Restraint After Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General, voiced concern over Israeli airstrikes that targeted Gaza on Sunday.

During a Monday press briefing, Dujarric reiterated the Secretary-General’s appeal for the return of all captives’ remains in Gaza and urged all parties to refrain from actions that could reignite conflict or obstruct humanitarian aid efforts in the Strip.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces—supported by the United States and European countries—have carried out a campaign in Gaza marked by mass killings, starvation, destruction, forced displacement, and arbitrary arrests, in open defiance of international appeals and rulings by the International Court of Justice to halt hostilities. A ceasefire brokered by the US, Egypt, and Qatar successfully ended the war on October 10 of this year.

According to official figures from Gaza’s Ministry of Health, the Israeli military campaign has resulted in over 238,000 Palestinians killed or injured, most of them women and children. More than 11,000 remain missing, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced. A severe famine has claimed many lives—primarily children—and widespread destruction has left large parts of Gaza virtually erased from the map.

