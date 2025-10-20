Zimbabwean activist hails Iran’s role in resisting Zionist aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Zimbabwean activist has declared that Iran emerged as the true victor in the face of Zionist aggression, showcasing its strength and deterrent capabilities.

He emphasized Iran’s strategic role in supporting the axis of resistance across West Asia, stating, “For decades, the Islamic Republic has spared no effort in defending the cause of Palestine and has consistently stood at the forefront of support for the oppressed Palestinian people.”

Musarafu also criticized mainstream Western media for obscuring the realities faced by Palestinians. “Western media has become a tool for distorting facts and covering up the crimes committed by the Zionist regime,” he said.

In another part of his remarks, Musarafu referred to the United States as the “master of vetoes” against Palestine at the United Nations Security Council. He noted, “The U.S. has repeatedly used its veto power to block any resolution aimed at defending the rights of the Palestinian people.”

