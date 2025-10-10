US sanctions over 50 individuals, entities and ships under pretext of selling Iranian oil

In line with the Donald Trump administration's maximum pressure policy against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the US Treasury Department announced that it has sanctioned more than 50 individuals, entities, and ships under the pretext of facilitating the sale of Iranian oil and liquefied natural gas.

The US Treasury Department announced on Thursday local time that it has targeted key elements of Iran's energy export machine.

It said that today, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) intensified its efforts against Iran’s oil and petrochemical exports by imposing sanctions on more than 50 individuals, entities, and vessels that facilitate the sale and transportation of Iranian oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Collectively, these actors have enabled the export of billions of dollars in oil and petroleum products, providing vital revenue to the Iranian government.

The US Treasury claimed that this action targeted a network that moves hundreds of millions of dollars in Iranian liquefied natural gas, along with more than 20 secret fleet vessels, a crude oil terminal based in China, and a small independent refinery known as "Tea Pot," which are key to Iran's ability to export oil and petroleum products.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Commerce announced that it has sanctioned 29 companies in China, Turkey and the UAE for "facilitating Iran-related activities."