Syeda Fatima Al-Zahra mosque in Blackburn to be rebuilt with modern Islamic architecture

AhlulBayt News Agency: A mosque in Blackburn, England currently operating within the structure of a former pub is set to be demolished and replaced with a modern, purpose-built Islamic place of worship.

Jamia Syeda Fatima Al-Zahra, located on Bank Lane, has received planning permission for the demolition of the existing building and the construction of a new mosque.

Following concerns raised by Shadsworth with Whitebirk ward councillors and a nearby resident worried about traffic safety on a known accident-prone road, the mosque committee has agreed to fund highway safety improvements.

These improvements include installing a zebra crossing on Shadsworth Road and widening the footpath along Bank Lane adjacent to the mosque site.

Blackburn with Darwen Council has incorporated both measures into the 18 conditions attached to the planning approval, including a stipulation that wedding celebrations will not be permitted on the premises.

A planning officer’s report recommending the project’s approval states: “The proposal concerns the site of the former Crescent public house, which has been converted into an Islamic education and cultural centre.”

“It occupies a prominent corner location at the intersection of Bank Lane and Shadsworth Road.”

“The current building spans two floors and includes single and two-storey extensions.”

The application seeks full planning permission to demolish the existing structure and build a new two-storey mosque.

The proposed design draws inspiration from Islamic architecture, featuring decorative panels and prominent columns.

The southeastern façade, which includes the main entrance, is characterized by two-storey glazing.

The roofline is recessed behind an ornate fascia, with a glazed atrium at the center.

The plan also includes expansion and reconfiguration of the existing car park.

Redevelopment will involve demolishing the current building and constructing a new facility with two main floors and a basement level.

The new structure will be similar in scale to the existing building.

The southeast elevation will feature extensive glazing, partially interrupted by ornamental screens.

These decorative screens will also appear on the northeast and northwest sides, adding visual interest to otherwise plain facades.

Overall, the design will contrast with the surrounding area’s established character, which is typical for religious and community buildings.

The report concludes that this contrast highlights the building’s significance.

