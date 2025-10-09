Mosque built for Muslim workers in Siberia

AhlulBayt News Agency: A new mosque has been built for Muslim mine workers in Siberia, Russia.

n a scene that embodies the values ​​of coexistence and understanding between followers of different religions, the Odokanskaya Med Mining and Metallurgical Company, located in the Zabaykalsky Krai region of Russia, witnessed the opening of a new mosque dedicated to the workers of this industrial facility located in the heart of Siberia, the MuslimsAroundTheWorld website reported.

The opening ceremony of this mosque was attended by Alexei Yashchuk, CEO of the company, Sheikh Almaz Salahov, Grand Mufti of the Zabaykalsky Krai, and a number of regional officials.

Mufti Salahov emphasized that the construction of a mosque on the company’s premises demonstrates the attention of the company’s management and shareholders to the religious life of employees and embodies the beautiful harmony between work and faith.

He added that this initiative reflects the progressive vision of Russian companies in paying attention to the religious and humanitarian needs of employees.

During the ceremony, company representatives thanked Sheikh Rawil Gaynetdin, the Grand Mufti of Russia, for his efforts in supporting the project, which promotes a spirit of understanding and harmony in society.

Sheikh Salahov explained that the true value of this event lies in the fact that Muslims and Orthodox Christians participated in the construction of the mosque together, working together to achieve a noble goal.

“The building became a symbol of friendship, unity and human solidarity for the good,” he said.

The ceremony didn’t end there. The company also built an Orthodox church next to the mosque, a rare initiative that shows respect for religious diversity and promotes the values ​​of coexistence and friendship among the workers of this industrial complex located in the heart of Siberia.

This project represents a unique model of religious coexistence in contemporary Russia and a positive message from the heart of Siberia, emphasizing that cooperation for human values ​​can bring religions together and unite hearts despite differences in beliefs.

