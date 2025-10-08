Ben Gvir Leads Settler Incursion into Al-Aqsa Amid Sukkot Holiday

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Wednesday, hundreds of Zionist settlers led by extremist figure Itamar Ben Gvir continued their provocative incursions into the sacred Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

According to Palestinian sources, the settlers entered the mosque’s courtyards through the Mughrabi Gate, conducted provocative tours, and performed Talmudic rituals. The actions coincided with the second day of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles).

As part of their religious observances, the settlers carried plant offerings through the Old City of occupied Jerusalem.

These incursions were organized in response to calls from so-called “Temple Mount organizations,” which have urged settlers to storm Al-Aqsa throughout the Sukkot holiday, continuing until next Monday.

The groups have pledged to provide transportation, refreshments, and guides to facilitate the incursions.

