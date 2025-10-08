  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Palestinian Detainee Martyred in Israeli Custody Due to Medical Negligence

8 October 2025 - 13:46
News ID: 1736342
Source: Wafa News
Palestinian Detainee Martyred in Israeli Custody Due to Medical Negligence

Ahmad Hatem Mohammad Khdeirat, a 22-year-old Palestinian detainee, died in an Israeli hospital due to alleged medical negligence. He had been in custody since May 2024.

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian detainee died on Tuesday night in an Israeli hospital due to deliberate medical negligence, according to the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Committee and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society.

The organizations stated that they were informed by the General Authority of Civil Affairs that Ahmad Hatem Mohammad Khdeirat, a resident of Adh-Dhahiriya in the Hebron governorate, passed away while in Israeli custody.

Khdeirat, aged 22, had been detained since May 23, 2024. His death brings the total number of Palestinian prisoners who have died in Israeli detention to 78 since October 7, 2023.

/129

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha