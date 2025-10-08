Palestinian Detainee Martyred in Israeli Custody Due to Medical Negligence

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian detainee died on Tuesday night in an Israeli hospital due to deliberate medical negligence, according to the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Committee and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society.

The organizations stated that they were informed by the General Authority of Civil Affairs that Ahmad Hatem Mohammad Khdeirat, a resident of Adh-Dhahiriya in the Hebron governorate, passed away while in Israeli custody.

Khdeirat, aged 22, had been detained since May 23, 2024. His death brings the total number of Palestinian prisoners who have died in Israeli detention to 78 since October 7, 2023.

