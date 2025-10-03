Assassination attempt against Bashar Assad failed: report

The former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad survived a poisoning attempt in Russia, according to local Syrian media.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), revealed on Wednesday, that the Syrian president Bashar al-Assad narrowly survived an assassination attempt by poisoning while in Russia. The Observatory claimed on its official account on the social media platform X that Assad had been targeted with poison in an operation allegedly designed to embarrass the Russian government.

According to the Observatory’s report, Assad was discharged from a hospital in the outskirts of Moscow early on Tuesday, September 30, and his condition was described as currently stable. A source told the Observatory that access to Assad during his hospitalization was strictly restricted, with only his brother Maher al-Assad and the former Secretary-General of Presidential Affairs, Mansour Azzam, permitted to visit him.

This dramatic development comes less than a year after Assad was overthrown on December 8, 2024

After Assad ouster almost a year ago, Syria has been grappling with widespread insecurity under the rule of HTS-led regime. Minorities in Syria are under immense pressures.