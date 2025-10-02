Sunni activist: "National Unity" a key to victory and blueprint for dignity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Civil Activist Seyyed Aladdin Heydari Calls for Strengthening Iran’s Internal Cohesion Amid Global Challenges. He argued that in today’s international landscape—marked by coercive diplomacy, the erosion of global institutions, and the disregard for human rights—power has become the sole determinant of legitimacy.



Heydari asserted that recent global developments have exposed the failure of international law and institutions, which he described as tools for the dominance of a few allied powers rather than mechanisms for protecting the rights of nations.



He cited the United Nations Security Council’s inability to halt the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza, including the killing of over 65,000 Palestinians, as evidence of this systemic failure.



He condemned the normalization of aggression against sovereign nations, including Iran, by the United States and Israel, and criticized the lack of international accountability during the recent 12-day war. “We live in a world where dictators and war criminals shape global dynamics under the guise of democracy,” he wrote, calling Western democratic claims a “grand illusion of the 21st century.”



Heydari urged Iranian society to learn from history and avoid being deceived by superficial promises from global powers. He outlined two strategic imperatives:

Strengthening National Unity:



He described unity as a foundational element of national security and emphasized its role in thwarting enemy plans during the 12-day war. “Bringing all segments of society into a shared national framework and avoiding divisive rhetoric is not a temporary necessity—it is a strategic imperative,” he wrote.



Enhancing Defensive Capabilities:



Heydari argued that recent global events have turned doubts into certainties regarding the need for robust military preparedness. “In today’s jungle-like world, if you are not a lion, you will be devoured by wolves,” he warned. He called for both soft power (national unity) and hard power (military strength) to be developed at the highest level.

He cautioned against trusting negotiation tables that lack enforceable guarantees, especially when facing adversaries who possess hundreds of nuclear warheads and show no respect for international norms. “Iran’s missile power and its performance in the 12-day war sent a clear message to enemies: Iran is not to be equated with other regional actors,” he wrote.



Heydari concluded by describing the current moment as a historic crossroads—between survival and collapse. He echoed the words of Iran’s Supreme Leader: “We must be strong in every dimension to remain safe from harm.” He urged all Iranians, regardless of ethnicity or belief, to recognize the gravity of the moment and remain united.



He also called on the government to honor the patience of the Iranian people and urgently address economic hardships. “Unity is a precious asset that was not easily won—and must not be easily lost,” he wrote.



