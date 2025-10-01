Head of Tehran Seminary Council: Islamic World Must Unite to Challenge Unjust Global Order

AhlulBayt News Agency: Head of the Tehran Province Seminary Council, Professor Ali Akbar Rashad, emphasized the material and spiritual capacities of the Islamic world and called for Islamic countries to mobilize their potential to secure an effective role in the global system.

Speaking on the shortcomings of international institutions, he noted that bodies established in the name of peace and justice have often become tools for oppression, losing legitimacy among nations. He stressed that Islamic countries, representing a quarter of the world’s population, must transform their potential into action by questioning such institutions, pursuing “constructive non-cooperation,” and presenting an alternative moral and practical order.

Quoting Imam Khomeini (RA), Professor Rashad underlined the hidden power in Muslim unity, criticizing the Islamic world for limiting its response in international forums to symbolic gestures rather than coordinated strategic actions. He warned that the gap between “potential power” and “actual performance” has allowed aggressor regimes to continue their crimes unchallenged.

He further criticized international courts for issuing symbolic rulings without enforcement, questioning their effectiveness in preventing atrocities. He said real strength lies in initiative, unity, and redefining the field of action to pave the way for a more just global order.

Highlighting practical steps, he identified three areas where the Islamic world must act against aggressor regimes:

Unified economic embargoes as a “silent weapon” of resistance. Comprehensive diplomatic isolation, including severing ties, expelling ambassadors, and enforcing cultural and sports boycotts. Military and security sanctions, such as halting arms transfers, blocking dual-use technologies, and denying airspace and bases to aggressor states.

He concluded that if pursued with wisdom, courage, and unity, such measures could transform the Islamic world’s latent capacities into a powerful force for justice and a new dawn for oppressed nations.



