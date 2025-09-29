IOF destroys Makkah Tower, displacing thousands of displaced Palestinians

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) bombed the residential “Makkah Tower” in the Al-Rimal neighborhood of western Gaza City, just shortly after issuing an evacuation order on Sunday evening.

The multi-story building was directly targeted, with thick plumes of smoke seen rising from the area.

According to eyewitnesses, Makkah Tower was home to hundreds of displaced Palestinian families, with hundreds of additional tents surrounding it, sheltering even more displaced civilians.

Roughly an hour before the strike, the Israeli military had ordered residents to evacuate in preparation for the bombing, part of Israel’s ongoing campaign of genocide against Palestinians, which has continued for nearly two years.

The IOF instructed Palestinians to head toward the Al-Mawasi area in southern Gaza, a zone it has repeatedly described as “safe.” However, Al-Mawasi has been targeted numerous times, killing and injuring hundreds, despite those claims. Displaced people there face unbearable living conditions, with a complete lack of basic necessities such as food and clean water.

Earlier on Saturday, Gaza’s Government Media Office reported that Israel had killed 1,903 civilians in the central and southern governorates alone, making up 46% of all deaths in Gaza since August 11, caused by 133 attacks involving various types of missiles, bombs, and artillery shells.

This comes as Israel continues to label southern areas like Al-Mawasi as “safe zones”, despite the catastrophic toll.

Over the past two weeks, Israel has intensified its warnings to Palestinians in Gaza City to flee south, especially toward Al-Mawasi, where around one million displaced people are already crammed into uninhabitable conditions stretching from west of Khan Yunis to west of Rafah.

In recent weeks, Israeli forces have demolished dozens of high-rises and hundreds of residential buildings across Gaza City, in what government and human rights reports say is a deliberate strategy to depopulate the city in preparation for full occupation.



