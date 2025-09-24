Over 900,000 Palestinians Remain in Gaza Despite Bombardment

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Government Media Office (GMO) reported that more than 900,000 Palestinians remain in Gaza City, refusing to abandon their homes and shelters despite continuous Israeli bombardment.

In a statement issued Wednesday, GMO affirmed that these residents are steadfast in their right to stay and have unequivocally rejected all attempts to force them southward, despite the brutality of the bombardment and what it described as genocidal crimes committed by the Israeli occupation.

GMO accused the Israeli occupation of conducting a deliberate misinformation campaign, falsely claiming the existence of tents, aid, and humanitarian services in the south. According to GMO, these claims are fabricated to pressure civilians into leaving their homes and neighborhoods.

Nevertheless, GMO acknowledged that the relentless Israeli military attacks and crimes in Gaza City have forced approximately 335,000 citizens to flee their homes and move south.

GMO further stated that its field teams reported on Tuesday that over 24,000 of those displaced individuals have returned to their areas due to the harsh and unlivable conditions in the south.

